CarLotz Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LOTZ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CarLotz Inc (Symbol: LOTZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.30, changing hands as high as $10.93 per share. CarLotz Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LOTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $8.66 per share, with $12.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.66.

