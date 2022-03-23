Carlos Slim's Spanish firm FCC to buy 24% in Metrovacesa for 284 mln euros

MADRID, March 23 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Spanish construction firm FCC FCC.MC has launched on Wednesday a tender offer on a 24% stake in real estate developer Metrovacesa MVC.MC, according to a FCC filing to the local stock market regulator.

Through the purchase, worth 284 million euros ($312.29 million), FCC will raise its stake in Metrovacesa from a current 5.4%. The real estate firm is largely owned by Spanish banks Santander SAN.MC and BBVA BBVA.MC.

Slim, whose net worth was estimated at $62 billion by Forbes magazine, has been betting on Spanish real estate and infrastructure after last decade's Spanish financial crisis brought both industries to their knees. Through his holding company Inversora de Carso, the billionaire also controls real estate developer Realia RLIA.MC.

Shares in Metrovacesa jumped 16% Wednesday morning to 7.51 euros, a tad below the 7.8 euros offered by FCC .

The offer price represents a 20% premium over Tuesday's closing price, Bankinter, a Spanish bank, said in a note to clients. Shares of Metrovacesa's rivals may also rise on Slim's move, Bankinter added.

Santander and BBVA, which together own about 70% in Metrovacesa according to Refinitiv, are unlikely to sell at 7.8 euros, JBCapital's analyst David Gandoy said in a report.

"Consequently, we see this partial bid as a financial investment aimed at taking advantage of the current market conditions", he added.

Santander declined to comment and a BBVA spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9094 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons and Jesus Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro and Louise Heavens)

