Carlos Ghosn’s $600K Bitcoin Escape Fee Paid via Coinbase
The son of former Renault and Nissan head and fugitive Carlos Ghosn used Coinbase to pay two men $600,000 in bitcoin to get his father out of Japan last December.
- U.S. prosecutors said Wednesday that Anthony Ghosn sent 63 bitcoin to Michael and Peter Taylor, a father and son team who smuggled Carlos Ghosn out of Japan on December 30, 2019.
- Coinbase gave evidence to Japanese investigators this week (see below), showing a series of transactions between January and May 2020 from Ghosnâs Coinbase account to one belonging to Peter Taylor.
- Ghosn transferred what was then worth $500,000 of bitcoin to Taylor in seven transactions â the 63 bitcoin would now be worth $608,000.
- Michael Taylor, a former green beret, and Peter Taylor are currently being held by U.S. authorities on the request of Japan, which is trying to extradite them.
- U.S. prosecutors filed the evidence in opposition to the Taylorsâ bid to be released on bail.
- Wednesdayâs filing shows a bank account managed by Peter Taylor also received two wire transfers, totaling over $870,000, from Carlos Ghosnâs account in October 2019.
- Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 on allegations of false accounting and then of shifting a personal loss of $16.6 million onto Nissanâs books.
- Pleading innocent, Ghosn was held under house arrest for more than a year until his escape.
- In December, he was smuggled out of the country in a double-bass case by the Taylors, who pretended to be a band playing at a dinner party.
- Ghosn is now hiding out in his childhood home of Lebanon, having accused the âriggedâ Japanese justice system of denying his basic human rights.
See also: Wanted Wirecard Exec Said to Be Sheltered by Secret Service in Russia
See the Coinbase evidence below:
Related: Ukraineâs Digital Ministry to Trace Suspicious Crypto Using Crystal Blockchain Software
Related Stories
- Malaysian Watchdog Plans to Extend Crypto Regulations to Wallet Providers
- French Officials Move to Start Trial of Alleged BTC-e Operator Alexander Vinnik
- Binanceâs Fiat-Gateway Partner Banxa Expanding to US
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.