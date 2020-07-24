Carlos Ghosn’s $600K Bitcoin Escape Fee Paid via Coinbase

The son of former Renault and Nissan head and fugitive Carlos Ghosn used Coinbase to pay two men $600,000 in bitcoin to get his father out of Japan last December.

U.S. prosecutors said Wednesday that Anthony Ghosn sent 63 bitcoin to Michael and Peter Taylor, a father and son team who smuggled Carlos Ghosn out of Japan on December 30, 2019.

Coinbase gave evidence to Japanese investigators this week (see below), showing a series of transactions between January and May 2020 from Ghosnâs Coinbase account to one belonging to Peter Taylor.

Ghosn transferred what was then worth $500,000 of bitcoin to Taylor in seven transactions â the 63 bitcoin would now be worth $608,000.

Michael Taylor, a former green beret, and Peter Taylor are currently being held by U.S. authorities on the request of Japan, which is trying to extradite them.

U.S. prosecutors filed the evidence in opposition to the Taylorsâ bid to be released on bail.

Wednesdayâs filing shows a bank account managed by Peter Taylor also received two wire transfers, totaling over $870,000, from Carlos Ghosnâs account in October 2019.

Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 on allegations of false accounting and then of shifting a personal loss of $16.6 million onto Nissanâs books.

Pleading innocent, Ghosn was held under house arrest for more than a year until his escape.

In December, he was smuggled out of the country in a double-bass case by the Taylors, who pretended to be a band playing at a dinner party.

Ghosn is now hiding out in his childhood home of Lebanon, having accused the âriggedâ Japanese justice system of denying his basic human rights.

