Carlo Gavazzi Holding (SIX:GAV) Price Target Increased by 35.71% to 484.50

The average one-year price target for Carlo Gavazzi Holding (SIX:GAV) has been revised to 484.50 / share. This is an increase of 35.71% from the prior estimate of 357.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 479.75 to a high of 498.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.89% from the latest reported closing price of 373.00 / share.

Carlo Gavazzi Holding Maintains 3.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlo Gavazzi Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAV is 0.10%, a decrease of 11.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 25K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 10K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 3K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.