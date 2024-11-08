News & Insights

Carlit Holdings Reports Mixed First Half Financial Results

November 08, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Carlit Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:4275) has released an update.

Carlit Holdings reported a 2.1% increase in net sales to ¥18,045 million for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, although its operating and ordinary profits declined. The company maintains a strong equity-to-asset ratio of 69.3%, indicating financial stability despite the profit drop. Carlit forecasts a full-year net sales increase to ¥38,000 million, reflecting cautious optimism in its financial outlook.

