CARLISLES Earnings Results: $CSL Reports Quarterly Earnings

CARLISLES ($CSL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $3.61 per share, beating estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $1,095,800,000, missing estimates of $1,099,610,664 by $-3,810,664.

CARLISLES Insider Trading Activity

CARLISLES insiders have traded $CSL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN R. COLLINS sold 1,050 shares for an estimated $366,702

DAVID W SMITH (VP, Sustainability) sold 275 shares for an estimated $121,937

MEHUL PATEL (VP, Investor Relations) sold 150 shares for an estimated $52,579

CARLISLES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of CARLISLES stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

