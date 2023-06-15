Carlisle To Sell Carlisle Fluid Technologies - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) has entered a definitive agreement to sell Carlisle Fluid Technologies to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds in a deal valued at $520 million. CFT provides customers sustainable solutions for the supply, control, application and curing of a wide range of paints, powders, sealants & adhesives, foams and other application materials under an expanding collection of product brands. The CFT segment recorded $297 million of revenue in 2022.

Lone Star is a global private equity firm, which advises funds that invest in real estate, equity, credit, and operating companies.

Chris Koch, CEO, said, "The sale of CFT aligns with our Vision 2025 strategy and advances our drive to construct a concentrated portfolio of construction materials businesses emphasizing a superior capital allocation approach to investments."

