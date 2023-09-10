News & Insights

Carlisle rebuffs Kingspan Group's proposal for tie-up -Bloomberg News

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Construction materials manufacturer Carlisle Companies CSL.N has rebuffed Ireland-based Kingspan Group's KSP.I informal approach to combine the companies, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Kingspan had proposed a deal in recent months, which Scottsdale, Arizona-based Carlisle rejected, but Carlisle signaled it would be open to at least reviewing a more attractive offer, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Kingspan is not working on a formal takeover bid currently, the report said, adding that it could trigger fresh interest from the Irish company as well as other building materials rivals if Carlisle did explore a sale.

Kingspan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Carlisle could not be immediately reached for a comment.

As on Friday, the market capitalization of Kingspan Group and Carlisle was 13.4 billion euros ($14.34 billion) and $12.55 billion respectively.

($1 = 0.9347 euros)

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Will Dunham)

