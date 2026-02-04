Carlisle Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Revenues Decline Y/Y

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.90 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.60. However, the bottom line decreased 13% year over year.



Carlisle’s total revenues of $1.13 billion beat the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion and increased 0.4% year over year. Organic revenues fell 2.5% year over year. Acquisitions boosted the top line by 2.7% while foreign-currency translation had a positive impact of 0.2%.



In 2025, CSL reported net revenues of $5 billion, which increased 0.3% year over year. However, the company’s adjusted earnings were $19.40 per share, down 4% year over year.

CSL's Segmental Discussion

Carlisle has divested its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment. The company now reports under the following two segments.



Revenues from the Carlisle Construction Materials segment increased 0.3% year over year to $826.8 million. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $808.7 million. Organic revenues decreased 1.1%. Revenues were offset by the weakness in the new construction market. Adjusted EBITDA of $221.6 million decreased 9.6% year over year.



Revenues from the Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies segment increased 4% year over year to $300.9 million, due to buyouts of Plasti-Fab, ThermaFoam and Bonded Logic, partially offset by continued softness in residential and non-residential end markets. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $292.3 million. Organic revenues slipped 6.6%. Adjusted EBITDA of $47.7 million declined 9.8% year over year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Carlisle Companies Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Carlisle Companies Incorporated Quote

CSL’s Margin Profile

Carlisle’s cost of sales increased 4.1% year over year to $747.1 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 1% to $176.6 million. Research and development expenses totaled $12.9 million, up 46.6% year over year.



CSL recorded an operating income of $190.0 million, down 15.2% year over year. The operating margin decreased 310 basis points to 16.8% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the operating margin was pegged at 15.7%.

Carlisle’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the fourth quarter, Carlisle had cash and cash equivalents of $1.11 billion compared with $753.5 million at the end of 2024. Long-term debt (including the current portion) was $2.9 billion compared with $1.89 billion reported at the end of 2024.



In 2025, CSL provided net cash of $1.10 billion for operating activities compared with $1.03 billion in the year-ago period.



In the same period, CSL rewarded its shareholders with a dividend payment of $181.1 million, up 5% year over year. The company bought back shares worth $1.3 billion, down 18% year over year.

CSL’s Outlook

For 2026, Carlisle expects revenues from the Construction Materials segment to increase in low single-digits, while the Weatherproofing Technologies segment is also projected to increase in low single-digits year over year.



For 2026, the company expects revenues to increase in low single digits on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase approximately 50 bps. The free cash flow margin is expected to be more than 15%.

CSL Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

Graco Inc. GGG posted quarterly earnings of 77 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2025, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares with earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago.



Graco posted revenues of $593.2 million for the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.39%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $548.67 million.



Baker Hughes Company BKR reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago level of 70 cents.



Total quarterly revenues of $7,386 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,056 million. The top line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s $7,364 million.



3M Company MMM delivered adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82. The company reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the year-ago quarter.



MMM’s adjusted revenues of $6.00 billion missed the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. On an adjusted basis, organic revenues increased 2.2% year over year.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.