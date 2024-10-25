Carlisle Q3 Earnings Beat, Construction Materials Sales Up Y/Y

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $5.78 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.77. The bottom line increased 23.5% year over year.



Carlisle’s total revenues of $1.33 billion missed the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Nevertheless, the top line increased 5.9% year over year.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

CSL's Segmental Discussion

Carlisle has divested its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment. The company now reports under the following two segments.



Revenues from the Carlisle Construction Materials segment increased 9% year over year to $998 million. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $1 billion. Organic revenues increased 6%, driven by the normalization of inventory in the channels and strong re-roofing activity from pent-up demand. Adjusted EBITDA of $328 million increased 13% year over year.



Revenues from the Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies segment decreased 3% year over year to $335 million, due to soft residential end markets and lower pricing in select product categories. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $358.1 million. Organic revenues slipped 4%. Adjusted EBITDA of $69 million declined 14% year over year.

CSL’s Margin Profile

Carlisle’s cost of sales increased 3.2% year over year to $819.2 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 18.6% to $191.8 million. Research and development expenses totaled $8.1 million, up 12.5% year over year.



CSL recorded an operating income of $316.4 million, up 5.5% year over year. The operating margin decreased 10 basis points to 23.7% from 23.8% in the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the operating margin was pegged at 23.6%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Carlisle Companies Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Carlisle Companies Incorporated Quote

Carlisle’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the third quarter, Carlisle had cash and cash equivalents of $1.53 billion compared with $576.7 million at the end of 2023. Long-term debt (including the current portion) was $2.29 billion, relatively stable with the figure reported at the end of 2023.



In the first nine months of 2024, CSL generated net cash of $659.7 million from operating activities compared with $812.4 million in the year-ago period.



In the same period, CSL rewarded its shareholders with a dividend payment of $127.4 million, up 6.8% year over year. The company bought back shares worth $1.17 billion, up 100.9% year over year.

CSL’s Outlook

Management now expects revenues to increase 10% in 2024 from a year ago compared with 12% anticipated earlier. For 2024, it anticipates to deliver earnings growth of more than 25% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to expand approximately 150 bps. Free cash flow margin is anticipated to be more than 15%.



CSL projects fourth-quarter total revenues to increase in low-single-digit. Revenues from the Carlisle Construction Materials segment are estimated to increase in mid-single digit while the same for Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies segment are projected to decline in low-single-digit on a year-over-year basis.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CSL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:



Markel Group Inc. MKL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



MKL delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 35.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Markel’s 2024 earnings has increased 1.8%.



3M Company MMM presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. 3M delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.6%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMM’s 2024 earnings has inched up 0.8%.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. PH delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.2%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2025 (ending June 2025) earnings has increased 0.3%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Markel Group Inc. (MKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.