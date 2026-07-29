Carlisle Q2 Revenues Rise; Raises FY26 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter earnings and revenue. The company also raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook.

Net income for the quarter was $255.2 million or $6.30 per share, compared to $255.8 million or $5.88 per share last year.

Second-quarter income from continuing operations increased to $257.7 million or $6.36 per share from $255.5 million or $5.87 per share a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share rose to $7.03 from $6.27.

Revenue increased 8% to $1.57 billion from $1.45 billion last year. The company said the record revenue was driven by above-market volume growth from continued execution of strategic initiatives, solid re-roofing demand, and customer pre-buying activity ahead of announced price increases.

Comments from Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer: "Our record second quarter results reflect the Carlisle team's relentless focus on execution and operational discipline in a challenging macroeconomic environment. We delivered record revenue of $1.6 billion, up 8% year-over-year, and record adjusted EPS of $7.03, up 12%."

For full-year 2026, Carlisle raised its revenue outlook and now expects consolidated revenue to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage year over year.

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