Carlisle price target lowered to $500 from $506 at Baird

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs lowered the firm’s price target on Carlisle (CSL) to $500 from $506 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said CCM trends relatively stable sequentially, with re-roofing driving moderate core volume growth. CWT trends incrementally weakened during Q3, the primary driver of its lowered 2024E/2025E estimates.

