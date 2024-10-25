News & Insights

Carlisle price target lowered to $500 from $506 at Baird

October 25, 2024 — 07:31 am EDT

Baird analyst Timothy Wojs lowered the firm’s price target on Carlisle (CSL) to $500 from $506 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said CCM trends relatively stable sequentially, with re-roofing driving moderate core volume growth. CWT trends incrementally weakened during Q3, the primary driver of its lowered 2024E/2025E estimates.

