Carlisle (CSL) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know

Carlisle (CSL) ended the recent trading session at $373.14, demonstrating a -1.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.46% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.

The diversified manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 3.92% over the last month, surpassing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 11.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Carlisle will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 25, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Carlisle to post earnings of $2.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.23%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $992.39 million, indicating a 15.81% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.70 per share and revenue of $4.92 billion, which would represent changes of +20.49% and -3.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Carlisle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.39% higher. At present, Carlisle boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Carlisle is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.2. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.02.

One should further note that CSL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.