Carlisle (CSL) Sets Goal to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

Carlisle Companies CSL has announced its commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company aims to accomplish near-term greenhouse gas reduction targets through the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).



The SBTi is a collaboration among the Carbon Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature, focusing on partnering with companies to help them with emission reduction initiatives using science-based targets.



As part of its sustainability initiative, Carlisle has been committed to delivering products that improve the energy efficiency of buildings while simultaneously reducing emissions from manufacturing facilities and lowering construction material volumes in landfills.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated Price

Carlisle Companies Incorporated price | Carlisle Companies Incorporated Quote

Carlisle’s president and chief executive officer, Chris Koch, said, "Our announcement today of Carlisle’s commitment to achieve Net-Zero by 2050 is another significant milestone on our ESG journey. We understand the path to Net-Zero cannot happen overnight, requires substantial effort from our supply chain partners, and will also depend on significant changes to global energy infrastructure.”

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Carlisle currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks worth considering are as follows:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Applied Industrial has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 31.3% in the past six months.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.



IDEX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 28.3% and 6.1% for the current and next years, respectively. The stock has rallied 33.8% in the past six months.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.