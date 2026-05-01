Carlisle (CSL) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Carlisle (CSL) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. CSL surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

CSL has rallied 7.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests CSL could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account CSL's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting CSL on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

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Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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