Carlisle (CSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Carlisle (CSL) closed the most recent trading day at $293.45, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Carlisle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.39, up 80.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.77 billion, up 34.65% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.24 per share and revenue of $6.7 billion, which would represent changes of +114.41% and +36.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carlisle should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Carlisle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Carlisle has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.41 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.27, so we one might conclude that Carlisle is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CSL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CSL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



