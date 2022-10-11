Carlisle (CSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Carlisle (CSL) closed the most recent trading day at $293.49, moving +0.61% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the diversified manufacturer had lost 6.48% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Conglomerates sector's loss of 10.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Carlisle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.39, up 80.27% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.77 billion, up 34.65% from the year-ago period.

CSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.24 per share and revenue of $6.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +114.41% and +36.83%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carlisle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Carlisle currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Carlisle has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.41 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.53.

Investors should also note that CSL has a PEG ratio of 0.85 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



