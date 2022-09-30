Carlisle (CSL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carlisle (CSL) closed at $280.41, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the diversified manufacturer had lost 6.2% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 10.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Carlisle will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Carlisle to post earnings of $5.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 80.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.77 billion, up 34.65% from the prior-year quarter.

CSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.24 per share and revenue of $6.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +114.41% and +36.83%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carlisle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Carlisle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Carlisle has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.85 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.84.

We can also see that CSL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.