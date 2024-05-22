Carlisle (CSL) Divests Interconnect Technologies Business

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL recently completed the previously announced divestment of its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (“CIT”) segment to Amphenol Corporation APH. The transaction was valued at $2.025 billion.



Based in Wallingford, CT, Amphenol is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors primarily in the United States and China. Some of the notable products offered by the company are connectors and connector systems, busbars and power distribution systems, among others.



Carlisle’s CIT segment is engaged in designing and manufacturing high-performance wire and cable, fiber optic cable, avionics trays, integrated systems as well as complex cable assemblies for applications in the aerospace industry. Also, it provides engineered products for the defense industry that include applications for radar systems, missiles and electronic warfare systems as well as test and measurement solutions.



The divestment is in sync with CSL’s Vision 2030 strategy. This move will allow Carlisle to build a concentrated portfolio of construction materials businesses to accentuate its capital allocation approach to investments. Carlisle expects CIT to achieve long-term growth and profitability from this divestiture.



It’s worth noting that the company divested its Fluid Technologies segment in October 2023 and the Brake & Friction segment in August 2021 as part of its portfolio enhancement strategy.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Carlisle, with a $20.3 billion market capitalization, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company is poised to benefit from the growing popularity of reroofing products, solid repair and remodel demand across the building envelope in commercial and residential markets, and synergies from buyouts. Contribution from the Carlisle Operating System and effective pricing actions are other tailwinds.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s shares have gained 20.9% against the industry’s 0.6% decline in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL’s 2024 earnings has improved 8.2% over the last 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.6%.

Other Stocks to Consider

A couple of other top-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below.



Griffon Corporation GFF presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 33.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GFF’s fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 4.8% in the past 60 days.



ITT Inc. ITT currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.5%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for ITT’s 2024 earnings has inched up 1%.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ITT Inc. (ITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.