Markets
CSL

Carlisle Companies To Sell Carlisle Brake & Friction To CentroMotion Of Waukesha

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) said that it agreed to sell Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) to CentroMotion of Waukesha, Wisconsin in a transaction structured to provide Carlisle the opportunity to receive $375 million, including receipt of $250 million cash at closing, and the right to receive an additional post-closing cash payment of up to $125 million based on CBF's achievement of certain adjusted EBITDA targets for calendar year 2021.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

The sale of CBF was contemplated as part of Carlisle's portfolio optimization strategy, as laid out in Vision 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular