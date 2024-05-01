News & Insights

Carlisle Companies To Expand Research And Innovation Center In Carlisle, Pennsylvania

May 01, 2024

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) announced plans to invest more than $45 million to build the next phase of its Research & Innovation Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. The Carlisle Research & Innovation Center expansion will add over 50,000 square feet of additional lab space, work area, and equipment stations to the existing facility in Carlisle.

The company said the planned expansion will more than double the current square footage dedicated to research in Carlisle, PA, and will help accelerate new product development and commercialization focused on increasing annual new product revenue in line with Carlisle's Vision 2030 objectives.

