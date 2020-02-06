Markets
CSL

Carlisle Companies Q4 Profit Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $102.6 million or $1.78 per share, up from $88.1 million or $1.47 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.14 billion from $1.08 billion last year. Organic revenue was flat.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.62 per share and revenues of $1.14 billion.

CEO Chris Koch said, "Driven by strong underlying demand in North American non-residential roofing markets, Carlisle delivered record fourth quarter sales, operating income and diluted EPS. We accomplished these results despite the continued negative impact in the global economy driven by US/China trade negotiations, Brexit uncertainty, global industrial production declines and significant commercial aerospace production delays at a key customer."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSL

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular