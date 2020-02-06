Carlisle Companies Q4 Profit Up

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $102.6 million or $1.78 per share, up from $88.1 million or $1.47 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.14 billion from $1.08 billion last year. Organic revenue was flat.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.62 per share and revenues of $1.14 billion.

CEO Chris Koch said, "Driven by strong underlying demand in North American non-residential roofing markets, Carlisle delivered record fourth quarter sales, operating income and diluted EPS. We accomplished these results despite the continued negative impact in the global economy driven by US/China trade negotiations, Brexit uncertainty, global industrial production declines and significant commercial aerospace production delays at a key customer."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.