Carlisle Companies Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $80.6 million or $1.49 per share, down from $102.6 million or $1.78 per share last year.

Revenues decreased 7% to $1.06 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.16 per share on revenues of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.