Carlisle Companies Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $102.3 million or $1.87 per share, down from $137.9 million or $2.40 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter dropped 12 percent to $1.13 billion from $1.28 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.68 per share on revenues of $1.12 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Carlisle Construction Materials dropped 7.8% to $823.5 million, impacted by volume declines. Carlisle Interconnect Technologies plunged 39% to $168.5 million, negatively impacted by a significant decline in orders from Aerospace customers, partially offset by acquisitions.

