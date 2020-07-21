Carlisle Companies Q2 Profit Falls; Organic Revenue Down 23.8%

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) reported second quarter earnings per share from from continuing operations of $1.36 compared to $2.65, previous year. Reported EPS included $0.25 of costs attributable to restructuring, M&A and COVID-19 related plant closures and absences. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operating income was $113.4 million, down 45.3% from prior year. The company said its operating income performance was driven primarily by volume declines, partially offset by raw material savings, lower SG&A and contributions from COS.

Second quarter revenue was $1.02 billion, down 22.1% from $1.31 billion, prior year. Organic revenue declined 23.8%, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $1.0 billion for the quarter.

As of June 30, 2020, the company had cash-on-hand of $738 million and undrawn $1 billion on its credit facility.

The company said, despite an extremely challenging second quarter, its Vision 2025 goals remain intact.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.