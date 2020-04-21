Markets
Carlisle Companies Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $61.8 million or $1.09 per share, down from $79.4 million or $1.36 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter slipped 3.9% to $1.03 billion from $1.07 billion last year. Organic revenue was flat.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.01 per share and revenues of $1.04 billion.

