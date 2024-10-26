News & Insights

Carlisle Companies’ Legal Challenges: Understanding the Potential Impact on Financial Performance

October 26, 2024 — 02:00 am EDT

Carlisle Companies (CSL) has disclosed a new risk, in the Litigation & Legal Liabilities category.

Carlisle Companies is currently involved in various lawsuits as part of its routine business operations. The details of these legal proceedings are documented in Note 15 of their financial statements. While these proceedings are typical for a company of its size and scope, they represent a potential risk that could impact financial performance. Stakeholders should remain informed about these legal matters to assess any potential implications on the company’s operations.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on CSL stock based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold.

