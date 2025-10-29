Carlisle Companies Incorporated Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results; Revenue Up 1%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL), a supplier of building envelope products, released its third-quarter results ended on September 30, 2025.

The company posted a net income of $214.2 million or $4.97 per share, a decrease from $244.3 million or $5.30 per share a year ago, and adjusted net income of $241.2 million or $5.61, down slightly from $268.9 million or $5.78 per share in the same quarter last year.

CSL reported a revenue of $1.35 billion, a 1 percent year-over-year increase from $1.34 billion last year.

The firm said its business benefited from healthy commercial re-roofing demand but faced headwinds in new construction and residential markets due to higher rates and distribution-channel disruptions.

Carlisle increased its full-year share repurchase target to $1.3 billion and issued $1.0 billion of debt for added flexibility.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects consolidated revenues to decline by a low single-digit percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin to come in at approximately 21 percent.

CSL ended Wednesday's session at $331.23, a 2.72% decline, and slipped to $330.00 after hours, down 0.37% on the NYSE.

