Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 18x, you may consider Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 30.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Carlisle Companies hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

NYSE:CSL Price Based on Past Earnings June 20th 2021 free report on Carlisle Companies

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Carlisle Companies' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 28%. This has soured the latest three-year period, which nevertheless managed to deliver a decent 8.3% overall rise in EPS. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 25% per annum during the coming three years according to the eight analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 14% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Carlisle Companies is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Carlisle Companies' P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Carlisle Companies' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Carlisle Companies (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

