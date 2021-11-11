Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Carlisle Companies' shares before the 16th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.54 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.16 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Carlisle Companies stock has a trailing yield of around 0.9% on the current share price of $235.01. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Carlisle Companies can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Carlisle Companies's payout ratio is modest, at just 33% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Carlisle Companies generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 26% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Carlisle Companies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CSL Historic Dividend November 11th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Carlisle Companies earnings per share are up 5.7% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Carlisle Companies has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Carlisle Companies got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Carlisle Companies is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Carlisle Companies is halfway there. Carlisle Companies looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Carlisle Companies has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Carlisle Companies that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

