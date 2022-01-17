Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) insiders sold US$5.2m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Carlisle Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the VP & CFO, Robert Roche, for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$192 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$237). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 20% of Robert Roche's stake.

In the last year Carlisle Companies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CSL Insider Trading Volume January 17th 2022

Insider Ownership of Carlisle Companies

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Carlisle Companies insiders own 1.3% of the company, currently worth about US$161m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Carlisle Companies Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Carlisle Companies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Carlisle Companies insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Carlisle Companies you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

