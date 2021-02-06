Carlisle Companies Incorporated Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Investors in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.8% to close at US$152 following the release of its full-year results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$4.2b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Carlisle Companies surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$5.80 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:CSL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Carlisle Companies' nine analysts is for revenues of US$4.48b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 5.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 13% to US$6.99. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$4.48b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.99 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$171, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Carlisle Companies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$188 and the most bearish at US$140 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 5.4%, in line with its 6.3% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 7.1% next year. So although Carlisle Companies is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$171, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Carlisle Companies going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Carlisle Companies that you need to take into consideration.

