Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $239.63, the dividend yield is .9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSL was $239.63, representing a -0.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $240.03 and a 75.32% increase over the 52 week low of $136.68.

CSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7. Zacks Investment Research reports CSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 45.65%, compared to an industry average of 31.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the csl Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSL as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (EWA)

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund (EPP)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia-ex Japan ETF (BBAX)

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV)

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TMDV with an increase of 5.04% over the last 100 days. EWA has the highest percent weighting of CSL at 8.54%.

