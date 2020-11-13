Dividends
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $139, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSL was $139, representing a -18.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $169.86 and a 42.49% increase over the 52 week low of $97.55.

CSL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST). CSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.1. Zacks Investment Research reports CSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.08%, compared to an industry average of -18.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CSL as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (EWA)
  • iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund (EPP)
  • J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBAX)
  • iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM)
  • Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (IDHQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWA with an increase of 12.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CSL at 9.93%.

