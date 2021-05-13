Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $187.41, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSL was $187.41, representing a -4.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $196.34 and a 92.12% increase over the 52 week low of $97.55.

CSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.69. Zacks Investment Research reports CSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.68%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSL as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (EWA)

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU)

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund (EPP)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBAX)

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (IDHQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPP with an increase of 9.2% over the last 100 days. EWA has the highest percent weighting of CSL at 7.87%.

