Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CSL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSL was $150.22, representing a -9.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $165.18 and a 53.99% increase over the 52 week low of $97.55.

CSL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST). CSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.81. Zacks Investment Research reports CSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.36%, compared to an industry average of -3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSL as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (EWA)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBAX)

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund (EPP)

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (IDHQ)

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BBAX with an increase of 28.09% over the last 100 days. EWA has the highest percent weighting of CSL at 8.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.