Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $126.48, the dividend yield is 1.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSL was $126.48, representing a -25.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $169.86 and a 29.66% increase over the 52 week low of $97.55.

CSL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST). CSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.63. Zacks Investment Research reports CSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -26.81%, compared to an industry average of -16.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSL as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund (EWA)

iShares MSCI Pacific Ex-Japan Index Fund (EPP)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBAX)

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO)

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWA with an increase of 60.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CSL at 9.54%.

