Carlisle Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $205.5 million, or $3.91 per share. This compares with $174.2 million, or $2.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $204.4 million or $4.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $1.12 billion from $1.14 billion last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $205.5 Mln. vs. $174.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.91 vs. $2.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.55 -Revenue (Q4): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

