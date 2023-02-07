Carlisle Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $174.2 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $128.1 million, or $2.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $1.45 billion from $1.38 billion last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $174.2 Mln. vs. $128.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.33 vs. $2.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.76 -Revenue (Q4): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.

