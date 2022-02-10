Carlisle Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $128.1 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $80.6 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.2% to $1.376 billion from $988.3 million last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $128.1 Mln. vs. $80.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.41 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.67 -Revenue (Q4): $1.376 Bln vs. $988.3 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.