Carlisle Companies Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $254.7 million, or $4.83 per share. This compares with $142.1 million, or $2.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.6% to $1.79 billion from $1.32 billion last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $254.7 Mln. vs. $142.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.83 vs. $2.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.43 -Revenue (Q3): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.

