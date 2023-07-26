Carlisle Companies Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $194.60 million, or $3.79 per share. This compares with $301.50 million, or $5.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $265.60 million or $5.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.6% to $1.53 billion from $1.77 billion last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $194.60 Mln. vs. $301.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.79 vs. $5.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.63 -Revenue (Q2): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.