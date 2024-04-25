Carlisle Companies Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $192.3 million, or $3.52 per share. This compares with $101.7 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $180.5 million or $3.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $1.09 billion from $892.6 million last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $192.3 Mln. vs. $101.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.52 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.09 Bln vs. $892.6 Mln last year.

