Carlisle Companies Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $193.6 million, or $3.66 per share. This compares with $52.2 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $225.7 million or $4.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 59.4% to $1.50 billion from $940.9 million last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $193.6 Mln. vs. $52.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.66 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.62 -Revenue (Q1): $1.50 Bln vs. $940.9 Mln last year.

