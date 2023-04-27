Carlisle Companies Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $101.7 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $193.6 million, or $3.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.4 million or $2.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.3% to $1.18 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $101.7 Mln. vs. $193.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.96 vs. $3.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.62 -Revenue (Q1): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.

