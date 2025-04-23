Carlisle Companies Inc. Reveals Fall In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $143.3 million, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $192.3 million, or $3.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $161.5 million or $3.61 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $1.096 billion from $1.097 billion last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $143.3 Mln. vs. $192.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.20 vs. $3.97 last year. -Revenue: $1.096 Bln vs. $1.097 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.