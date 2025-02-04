Carlisle Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $162.8 million, or $3.57 per share. This compares with $205.5 million, or $4.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $204.0 million or $4.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $1.123 billion from $1.128 billion last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

