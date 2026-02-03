Carlisle Companies Inc. Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $127.4 million, or $3.05 per share. This compares with $162.8 million, or $3.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163.5 million or $3.90 per share for the period.

Revenue held steady at $1.12 billion

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $127.4 Mln. vs. $162.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.05 vs. $3.57 last year. -Revenue: $1.12 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.

