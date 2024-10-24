Carlisle Companies Inc. Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) reported earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $244.3 million, or $5.30 per share. This compares with $265.6 million, or $4.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $1.334 billion from $1.260 billion last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $244.3 Mln. vs. $265.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.30 vs. $4.32 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.334 Bln vs. $1.260 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.