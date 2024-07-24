Carlisle Companies Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $712.4 million, or $14.84 per share. This compares with $194.6 million, or $3.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $299.4 million or $6.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $1.45 billion from $1.31 billion last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $712.4 Mln. vs. $194.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $14.84 vs. $3.79 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.

